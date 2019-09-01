Pfizer (PFE) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $454,482; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.99 Million

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 10,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,051 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 155,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 4,722 shares to 72,400 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen and Allergan advancing Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAIA, COTY, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,139 shares to 94,227 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.