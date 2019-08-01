Pfizer (PFE) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $12.16 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Rench Wealth Management Lifted Its Stake by $321,382

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 289,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 297,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 38.40 million shares traded or 61.39% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 10.72 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) in Talks to Merge with Pfizer’s (PFE) Off-Patent Drug Business – Reports – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Co owns 23,433 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 668,937 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 176,843 shares. Sun Life reported 9,452 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 246,836 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 7.38M shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.54M shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Capital World Invsts has 1.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 148.33 million shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 96,920 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2.37M shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Gru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,516 shares. Summit Asset Limited owns 19,790 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 47,381 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $144.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 83,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos LP holds 26,000 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.1% or 4,809 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,050 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd reported 1.03 million shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt reported 54,168 shares stake. First Republic Management Inc reported 2.14 million shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Inc Ma has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Somerset Tru invested in 2.21% or 41,486 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 19,691 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com owns 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,872 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Liberty Capital Management reported 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prns Lc has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,786 shares.