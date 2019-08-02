Pfizer (PFE) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Samlyn Capital Trimmed Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $19.26 Million

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 48.31M shares traded or 99.19% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 61.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 126,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 77,712 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, down from 204,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.59% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 3.70 million shares traded or 127.85% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 32,480 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $51.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.19% or 6,807 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp has 7,254 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 0.43% stake. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 74,350 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,080 shares. 6,688 are held by Daiwa Group Inc. Southport Management Lc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kingfisher Capital Llc reported 0.69% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Old Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 27,646 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 403,160 shares. South Texas Money Ltd holds 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 15,527 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us owns 121,634 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 201,832 shares to 542,900 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,653 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 183,785 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orrstown Fincl Serv has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ghp Investment Incorporated owns 13,397 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.81 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Ltd has 0.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 135,447 were reported by Leavell Invest Mgmt. Naples Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.5% stake. Community Fincl Svcs Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 220,740 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 73,205 shares. Mairs Power Inc reported 1.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,010 shares. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder has invested 1.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prudential Financial invested in 0.55% or 7.82M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 3.47M shares.