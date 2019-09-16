Pfizer (PFE) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $355,696 as Shares Declined; Sector Gamma As Has Increased Its Incyte (INCY) Holding by $4.42 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 8,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 30,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 38,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 4.65M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 52,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 313,893 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67M, up from 261,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 328,529 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 29/04/2018 – #2 – disaster Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 19/04/2018 – New! FDA’s insider review raises serious safety issues as Eli Lilly’s quick comeback shot for baricitinib heads for expert showdown $LLY -3% $INCY -4.5%; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,935 shares to 11,184 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, California-based fund reported 453,351 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 74,457 shares. 41,239 were accumulated by Fund Mngmt. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 34.36 million shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Com invested in 22,213 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Fincl In reported 0.83% stake. The Georgia-based Willis Inv Counsel has invested 2.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 23,676 shares. Verition Fund Lc invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 160,772 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Washington Trust Fincl Bank owns 44,206 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 50,180 shares. Town Country Natl Bank Communications Dba First Bankers Communications holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 121,206 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6,748 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $61.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,175 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

