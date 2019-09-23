Pfizer (PFE) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Lifted Its Holding by $329,079 as Stock Price Declined; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lifted Stake in Covanta Hldg (CVA) by $446,488 as Share Value Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 41,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 33,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 1.12M shares traded or 80.17% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Financial Serv stated it has 2.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cutler Cap Management Llc invested in 38,000 shares. Apriem reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Retirement Plan stated it has 80,100 shares. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 29,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 1.46% or 2.82M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co owns 33,874 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La reported 80,621 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Scotia Capital Inc reported 1.54 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 48.35 million shares. 252,546 are held by Park Corporation Oh. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 1,249 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Co has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,234 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,767 shares to 69,691 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,151 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,536 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).