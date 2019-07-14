Pfizer (PFE) Holder American Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Increased Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Holding by $704,625

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.03 million shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 75,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Company accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Ltd Tn invested in 36,691 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 0.03% or 4,998 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Captrust Advsr has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prescott Grp Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares. Advsr Inc Ok reported 70,682 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt holds 1.04% or 115,397 shares. 400,376 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Lifeplan Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Proffitt Goodson stated it has 21,532 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 13,421 shares. Oakwood Capital Lc Ca has 127,162 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 34,600 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt accumulated 28,397 shares. Co National Bank stated it has 7,492 shares. Bluestein R H Com owns 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,020 shares. Cibc World invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Trustco National Bank Corp N Y reported 0.31% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 9,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 173,415 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.02% or 19,585 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Tru reported 204 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Ltd Com reported 17,967 shares stake. Wheatland Advsr reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Mesirow Fincl Invest Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

