Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s Stock Insider Trading – Scott Gottlieb Purchased 3,000 Shares; Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut General Electric Co (Put) (GE) Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased General Electric Co (Put) (GE) stake by 76.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 213,400 shares as General Electric Co (Put) (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 66,200 shares with $661,000 value, down from 279,600 last quarter. General Electric Co (Put) now has $69.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 3.80 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Clearway Energy Inc stake by 72,053 shares to 131,080 valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) stake by 37,527 shares and now owns 54,342 shares. Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 25.94% above currents $7.98 stock price. General Electric had 31 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Based on an average price per share of $34.7, Scott Gottlieb, the Pfizer Inc’s director picked up 3,000 shares of Pfizer Inc worth about $104,160 USD. Scott Gottlieb today has ownership of 3,000 shares or 0.0001% of Pfizer Inc’s market cap.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 740,962 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 763 reduced holdings.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $191.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 15.99 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.