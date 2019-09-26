Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

This is a contrast between Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer Inc. 40 3.69 N/A 1.81 21.51 GW Pharmaceuticals plc 164 28.85 N/A -8.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pfizer Inc. and GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 7.1% GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pfizer Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfizer Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfizer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pfizer Inc. and GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00

$40.67 is Pfizer Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.76%. On the other hand, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 70.18% and its average target price is $212.5. The information presented earlier suggests that GW Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Pfizer Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.8% of Pfizer Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Pfizer Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.62% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02% GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.22% -5.99% -2.22% 15.57% 21.75% 66.65%

For the past year Pfizer Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance while GW Pharmaceuticals plc has 66.65% stronger performance.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats Pfizer Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.