Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer Inc. 42 3.63 N/A 1.81 21.51 AbbVie Inc. 77 2.95 N/A 3.54 18.84

Table 1 demonstrates Pfizer Inc. and AbbVie Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AbbVie Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pfizer Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pfizer Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AbbVie Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pfizer Inc. and AbbVie Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 7.1% AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pfizer Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, AbbVie Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfizer Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, AbbVie Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfizer Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pfizer Inc. and AbbVie Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AbbVie Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pfizer Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 38.27% and an $48.67 average price target. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc.’s potential upside is 29.72% and its average price target is $84.33. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Pfizer Inc. seems more appealing than AbbVie Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.8% of Pfizer Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71% of AbbVie Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Pfizer Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of AbbVie Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02% AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74%

For the past year Pfizer Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AbbVie Inc.

Summary

Pfizer Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.