Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Reaches $38.17 1 Year Low; Last Week Carnival plc (LON:CCL) Coverage

The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) hit a new 52-week low and has $36.26 target or 5.00% below today’s $38.17 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $212.22 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $36.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.61 billion less. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 16.50M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application

Among 4 analysts covering Carnival PLC (LON:CCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carnival PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 5300 target in Monday, June 17 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC. Berenberg downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 28. Barclays Capital downgraded Carnival plc (LON:CCL) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 4330 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 27. See Carnival plc (LON:CCL) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4600.00 New Target: GBX 3800.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5500.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Unchanged

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 5235.00 New Target: GBX 4330.00 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5200.00 New Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5000.00 New Target: GBX 4600.00 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5400.00 New Target: GBX 5200.00 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5460.00 New Target: GBX 5235.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6000.00 New Target: GBX 5500.00 Unchanged

21/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5500.00 New Target: GBX 5400.00 Maintain

Another recent and important Carnival plc (LON:CCL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Does Carnival plc’s (LON:CCL) 5.7% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise firm in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of 26.68 billion GBP. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

The stock increased 0.84% or GBX 31 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3734. About 1.18M shares traded or 37.67% up from the average. Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Carnival plc shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 91,751 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 1.76 million shares. Capital Guardian invested in 0.04% or 52,481 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 89,521 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 7,806 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 35,799 shares. Hudock Group Limited Liability invested in 106 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 4,746 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). 33,458 are owned by Sector Pension Invest Board. Parkside National Bank And Trust accumulated 1,191 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,081 shares. Architects holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (LON:CCL) for 100 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Com accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fdx accumulated 173,056 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc owns 19,863 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Manhattan holds 1.08% or 4.42 million shares. Peoples Financial invested in 2.62% or 120,544 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp reported 502,725 shares. Fragasso Group invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 148,342 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt L P owns 35,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.94% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 4,878 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Llc reported 398,900 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 58,255 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Sanders Capital Llc owns 18.14 million shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio.