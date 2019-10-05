Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analysts See $0.62 EPS; Carters (CRI) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $0.62 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 20.51% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. PFE’s profit would be $3.36B giving it 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Pfizer Inc.’s analysts see -22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

Carters Inc (CRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 112 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 131 reduced and sold positions in Carters Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 45.24 million shares, up from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carters Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 99 Increased: 74 New Position: 38.

The stock increased 1.81% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 582,796 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (CRI) has declined 9.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. for 22,181 shares. Valinor Management L.P. owns 549,752 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 2.18% invested in the company for 126,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.71% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,181 shares.



Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $75.15 million for 13.67 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 15.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $3800 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is 2.98% above currents $35.93 stock price. Pfizer had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $194.53 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.