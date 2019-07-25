Pfizer Com Us$0.05 (PFE) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $826,476 as Shares Declined; Congress Asset Management Company Position in Moody’s (MCO) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 67,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $201.27. About 189,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Benefit Street Partners Clo Xiv, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 On Community College District 515 (Prairie State), Il’s Go Bonds; Negative Outlook Removed; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $176.00/Share From $172.00 by Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades New Braunfels Utilities, Tx Revenue Rating To Aa1; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Mmaf Equipment Finance Llc 2018-A; 04/04/2018 – HARTFORD, CT, OUTLOOK IS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Armenia’s Rating To Positive From Stable; B1 Rating Affirmed; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Galena Park Isd’s, Tx Aa2 Go Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To Aa3 From A2 Credit Enhanced Custodial Receipts, Series 2017-FR/RI-018

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (PFE) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd analyzed 19,678 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 146,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 8.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,471 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $75.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:HON) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 139,678 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 183,785 shares. Cardinal Capital Inc holds 17,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 107.08M shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.49M shares stake. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 5,463 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Montgomery Investment reported 18,962 shares. Guardian owns 88,061 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 37,515 shares. The Texas-based Moody State Bank Division has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evanson Asset Limited Liability Com holds 17,280 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 163,384 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment reported 265,500 shares. Caledonia Pcl holds 4.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 364,000 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 44,313 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,628 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 271 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt holds 72,030 shares. 1,112 are held by Horizon Limited Liability Co. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 394 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc reported 152,607 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 9,715 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,367 were accumulated by Btr Capital Mngmt. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,266 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marshfield Associate holds 11.74% or 1.06 million shares. Citigroup reported 58,009 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Saturna Capital Corp holds 0.03% or 5,689 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.84M for 25.94 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

