Pfizer Com (PFE) Shares Declined While Live Your Vision Upped by $413,010 Its Position; Magnetar Financial Holds Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 135.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The hedge fund held 7,663 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 972,603 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 129,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 462,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.09M shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 5,677 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 63,930 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Schroder Invest Management Group holds 33,400 shares. 3,713 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Burney Communication invested in 0.49% or 104,112 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 98 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 17 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp reported 7,212 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wright Invsts Ser Inc owns 3,207 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assocs accumulated 942,046 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares to 190,475 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,689 shares, and cut its stake in Exempt Bond Etf.