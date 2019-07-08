Pfizer Com (PFE) Shares Declined While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Trimmed by $1.22 Million Its Stake; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Market Value Declined While Matarin Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $10.61 Million

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 6.56M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 505,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,561 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 749,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.51 million market cap company. It closed at $15.83 lastly. It is down 10.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.)

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr reported 404,054 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Finance owns 394,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch Associates Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2.37 million shares. Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 57,000 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 44,890 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Truepoint invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Pension Ser reported 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dt Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,571 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 1.29% or 58,694 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.47M shares. 37,544 are owned by Clean Yield Grp. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zacks owns 1.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.87M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares to 66,064 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 9,777 shares to 209,568 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 40,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Industries Inc/Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 43,889 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.09% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.05% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 35,603 shares. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 23,466 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr owns 142 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 3,600 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 78,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 89,007 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,302 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 11,360 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 130,664 shares. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Com reported 103,798 shares.