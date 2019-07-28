Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Netapp (NTAP) Shares Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Lowered by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 20,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,892 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 50,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.70 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 98,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 551,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41M, down from 649,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pfizer latest to test gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcmillion Capital holds 2.29% or 99,643 shares. Scholtz And Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Chemung Canal Company stated it has 243,460 shares. Cincinnati Ins has 3.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pure Fin Advsr Inc has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 546,075 are held by Agf Invs. Cna owns 139,870 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 79,349 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 875,382 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.36M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Stock Is Killing the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Pfizer (PFE) Report Updated Phase 1/2 Results for SB-525 Investigational Hemophilia A Gene Therapy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizerâ€™s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pain Could Make Sarepta the DMD King – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,913 shares to 700,808 shares, valued at $82.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Midcp by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NTAP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLG, MPC, NTAP – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect SPGP Will Reach $64 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 310,024 shares to 374,016 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 140,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,450 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. 39,073 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Smithfield Trust holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 72,001 shares. Cypress Gru has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Regions Corp invested in 18,279 shares. Blair William & Communications Il owns 24,819 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,735 shares. Adirondack holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 100 shares. 15,510 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment. 239,414 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 89,465 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).