Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $9.80 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 233,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 359,380 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, down from 592,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 42,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 36,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 31,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,912 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies stated it has 0.84% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 78,828 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cetera Advisor Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 36,021 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il accumulated 0.06% or 7,455 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Healthcor Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mirador Cap Partners L P, a California-based fund reported 9,628 shares. Aperio Gru Inc reported 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ipswich Invest Mgmt Com holds 8,461 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc holds 3,154 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mgmt accumulated 140 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,140 shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs Inc has invested 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 51,920 shares to 184,870 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vec.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.