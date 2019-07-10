Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Trimmed Holding; Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $416,136 as Stock Price Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 12.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 18,355 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has risen 3.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Ltd Llc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 19,004 shares. Ameriprise holds 21,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 231,685 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 27,224 shares. 34,304 are held by Landscape Management Lc. Raymond James Na owns 11,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 110,968 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 220,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company owns 12,110 shares. 37,993 were reported by Raymond James &. 500 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability. Lpl Financial Ltd Co invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northern reported 10,375 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400,376 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,741 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 143,515 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 2.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,316 shares. Miles stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ar Asset Mngmt holds 124,472 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 7,442 shares. Holderness Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 73,291 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsrs invested in 0.67% or 3.80M shares. Lynch And Assocs In has invested 2.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 507,320 shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,314 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.10M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 24,346 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares to 34,685 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.