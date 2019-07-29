Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $385,350 as Market Value Declined; As At&T (T) (T) Shares Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Has Decreased Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.41. About 19.50M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 14.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirees – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Lc invested in 0.09% or 14,700 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stephens Ar has invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.49% or 71,402 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Limited Liability Corporation has 86,466 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 125,110 shares. Raymond James Financial Services stated it has 3.75 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il holds 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 300,729 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 384,538 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 85,769 shares. Washington Capital Management stated it has 53,915 shares. 11,065 were accumulated by Middleton & Ma. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated reported 582,483 shares. Zacks, Illinois-based fund reported 1.95 million shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 13.95 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).