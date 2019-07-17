Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Horizon Investments Lifted Holding; Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stake by $19.34 Million; Valuation Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 86,836 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 12.57% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – HSII SEES 2Q REV. $160.0M TO $170.0M, EST. $161.0M; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Sees 2Q Rev $160M-$170M; 11/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles’ Bonnie Gwin Honored with AESC Award of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 23/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles 1Q EPS 53c

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 18,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 66,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Associate invested in 0% or 210 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership has 18,907 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr has 569 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0.04% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 277,117 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 9,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 6,399 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Bogle Management Lp De has 0.17% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 59,212 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 53,800 shares. Moreover, Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.02% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) for 50,803 shares. Principal Grp accumulated 154,303 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 166 shares. Alps owns 9,912 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $72.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS).

Analysts await Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HSII’s profit will be $11.66M for 12.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 12,491 shares to 2,878 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 26,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).