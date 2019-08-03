Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Holds Position in Analog Devices (ADI)

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 122,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 640,025 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, down from 762,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 24.73M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39M, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 2.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,324 shares to 70,436 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 14,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.