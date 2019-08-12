Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Position by $5.15 Million; Getty Rlty New Com (GTY) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Upped Stake by $325,504 as Share Value Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New Com (GTY) by 90.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 10,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 21,432 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 11,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 57,148 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Boosts Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million From $175 Million; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING FACILITY FROM JUNE 2018 TO MARCH 2022, WITH ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 122,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 640,025 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, down from 762,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 37.95M shares traded or 50.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 37,884 shares to 349,787 shares, valued at $27.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Company accumulated 459,692 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 302,692 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 16,634 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 21,067 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Alexandria Capital Lc has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,830 shares. Lederer & Counsel Ca owns 5,515 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 31,738 shares. C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 775 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 99,123 shares. Fred Alger owns 81,638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 997,963 are held by Cookson Peirce.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc owns 2,646 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 20,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 45,511 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Pnc Finance Group Inc has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 31,185 shares stake. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 954 shares. 19,821 were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) or 140 shares. 523,566 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Arizona State Retirement has 52,326 shares.