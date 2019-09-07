Pfizer Com (PFE) Share Price Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Increased Position by $1.65 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 130,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 82,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 1.50M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 309,070 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 475,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 10,551 shares to 59,335 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,933 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 3,456 shares. Chemung Canal reported 243,460 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management reported 6,828 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 34.78 million shares. 7,200 were accumulated by Family. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.87% or 324,159 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Founders Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,972 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation reported 85,888 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.83M shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clearbridge Limited Com has 12.54 million shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corporation owns 101,379 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).