Pfizer Com (PFE) Position Raised by Live Your Vision Llc; General Electric Co (GE) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73M shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GE set aside $1.5 billion of reserves in the most recent quarter; 16/05/2018 – GE SIGNS $52M PACT W/ DEWA TO INSTALL AGP TECHNOLOGY AT STATION

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 39.30 million shares traded or 54.73% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can GE Stock Get Out of Its Rut? – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “GE is having its best year in two decades, but trader says it’s time to stay away – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Battleground That Is GE Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 724,715 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vgi Ptnrs Pty stated it has 5.69% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ghp holds 0.07% or 54,962 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.23% or 9.65M shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,000 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.12% or 28.11M shares. Intersect Cap Ltd accumulated 16,119 shares. Fosun Ltd owns 114,000 shares. Bollard Gp Lc invested in 0.01% or 28,723 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech has 1.85M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Daiwa Gru Incorporated has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 470,048 shares.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.37% or 72,759 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com invested in 118 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca owns 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,790 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested in 38,198 shares. 177,700 were reported by Clough Cap L P. Tortoise Management Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,296 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Penobscot Invest, Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,397 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 28,464 are held by Meridian Management. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 0.24% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.24M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Stadion Money has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,515 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 292,106 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares to 190,475 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,689 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW).