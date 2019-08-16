Pfizer Com (PFE) Position Has Lifted by Live Your Vision Llc; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Value Declined, Chieftain Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 5.43 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares to 85,491 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,689 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 7,823 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cna Fin stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regal Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Associated Banc reported 595,620 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Thornburg Invest Inc invested in 0.94% or 2.29M shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 18,242 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lvw Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,519 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 533,989 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 559,718 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 2.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.09% or 4,733 shares. Penobscot Mngmt reported 115,397 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 56,994 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp has invested 2.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Communications holds 1.03 million shares or 4.87% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 751,031 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mariner Ltd Co has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 15,369 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maverick Ltd has 171,420 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 46,988 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 48,172 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 341,469 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Chieftain Cap Mngmt Inc reported 26,121 shares or 15.41% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 1.41M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru reported 100,724 shares. Freestone Cap Lc holds 0.22% or 206,416 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. The insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.