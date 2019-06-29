Pfizer Com (PFE) Position Has Lifted by Live Your Vision Llc; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 295,024 shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,367 shares to 6,279 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB) by 8,296 shares to 24,533 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).