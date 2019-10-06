Pfizer Com (PFE) Market Valuation Declined While Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Kidder Stephen W Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $1.03 Million

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 143.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 44,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 76,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,057 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, down from 47,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Cancer Diagnostics Company You Should Own Today – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is the 8th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Sht Tm Us Tres (SCHO) by 8,125 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Llc holds 58,745 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,343 shares. Blue Cap owns 44,413 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Caprock accumulated 0.16% or 18,718 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept reported 75,994 shares. Heartland owns 295,992 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 479,560 shares. Strategic Fin Inc holds 138,088 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Amer Money Management Llc reported 93,613 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. First Foundation stated it has 1.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hrt Fin Ltd Llc owns 153,001 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orleans Cap Corp La stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 2.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1St Source Bancshares invested in 0.5% or 141,365 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management accumulated 1,675 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1,893 shares. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,095 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Financial Svcs stated it has 16,925 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Invest has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,101 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 1,572 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 57,576 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Investment has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,995 were accumulated by First National Tru Co. 532,974 are owned by M&T Fincl Bank Corporation. Matthew 25 Mngmt has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maltese Cap Limited Liability Company reported 5,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,410 shares to 21,155 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mastercard (MA) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Facebookâ€™s Reputation May Cause Libra to Fail – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.