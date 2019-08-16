Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding Held by Williams Jones & Associates Llc; Kennedy (KW) Stock Declined While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased by $850,521 Its Holding

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 376,413 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 128,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 118,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,904 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5,668 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 1.94M shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 9,228 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 2.58M shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP invested in 1.01% or 43,725 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amp Capital Investors invested 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 128,098 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 1.71 million shares stake. Atlas Browninc owns 47,548 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 605,600 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 8,618 shares to 25,155 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 31,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 60,967 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.29% or 179,753 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 10,050 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 623,801 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 3.46M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Fairfax Fincl Hldgs Ltd Can holds 13.32M shares. Prelude Cap Lc owns 382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0% or 30 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 4.20 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Putnam Lc reported 1.40 million shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 101,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 1.06M shares or 1.68% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. Shares for $282,555 were bought by Bowen Trevor.