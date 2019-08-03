Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding Has Upped by Live Your Vision Llc; As Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Market Value Rose, Holder Cambridge Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 billion, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Ri has 54,219 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cabot, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Zacks Mngmt has 1.87 million shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Waverton Mngmt Limited holds 126,556 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La invested in 92,292 shares. Cls Lc accumulated 1,048 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assocs has invested 2.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Howe And Rusling invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,587 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sabal Trust owns 728,151 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has 14,468 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru invested in 0.8% or 5.11M shares. 72,733 were reported by Dupont Mngmt.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW) by 55,624 shares to 85,491 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE) by 22,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bank & Trust In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brandywine Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 178 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 84,600 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boston Common Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,840 shares. Callahan Advisors Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 3,608 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 10,420 shares. Whittier Tru Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 2.82M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 20,885 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oklahoma-based Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Seatown Holdings Pte Limited reported 360,000 shares stake. Cibc Asset owns 231,685 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 16,310 shares to 115,612 shares, valued at $5.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).