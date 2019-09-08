Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Whittier Trust Co Decreased Its Holding; Chatham Capital Group Has Increased Holding in Getty Rlty New (GTY) as Market Value Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 180,593 shares traded or 40.51% up from the average. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY BOOSTS SIZE OF REVOLVING FACILITY TO $250M; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co analyzed 98,489 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 551,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41M, down from 649,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 13,388 shares to 29,751 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone invested in 0.47% or 244,810 shares. Kames Cap Plc holds 2.49% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 184,861 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Lc has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). John G Ullman Associate Inc holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 438,878 shares. Moreover, Northstar Inv Advisors Limited has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,464 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 454,324 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. St Johns Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.93% or 28,193 shares. 159,366 are held by Churchill Management. Parkside Bancorporation Tru reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundry Prns invested 1.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stadion Money Limited Liability reported 23,515 shares. Corda Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orrstown Serv invested in 2,183 shares. Amarillo Bank reported 84,733 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One holds 0.02% or 112,973 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 50,528 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). 213,907 are held by Morgan Stanley. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 15,643 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 33,547 shares stake. Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 12,267 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 52,326 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 3,100 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 169,060 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 543,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,330 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares to 77,024 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,854 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

