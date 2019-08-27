Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Scholtz & Company Decreased Its Stake; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake Upped by Greenwich Investment Management Inc

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 80,683 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 8.22 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares to 47,615 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 0.35% or 93,345 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Assets Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 57,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 70,192 shares. The New York-based Suvretta Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Harvey Limited Liability Company owns 39,418 shares. 12,835 were reported by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. First Financial Bank has invested 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amarillo Bank & Trust has 84,733 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Cap Advsrs Inc reported 172,612 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Forbes J M & Llp stated it has 321,432 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Sabal Company invested in 728,151 shares or 2.75% of the stock.