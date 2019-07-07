Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Position by $476,322 as Share Value Declined; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake Has Lifted by Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 35,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 735,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.07 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Prtn Corporation reported 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 1% or 165,119 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 50,275 shares stake. Iberiabank accumulated 125,307 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.61% or 676,960 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 409,475 shares stake. The California-based Violich Cap Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Iowa-based Btc Management Incorporated has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated has 39,948 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 711,724 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 20,600 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.89% or 89,084 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management reported 3,690 shares. Inv Service Of America holds 0.04% or 6,099 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 22.01M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,033 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd invested in 215 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 1,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Exane Derivatives owns 2 shares. Duncker Streett & owns 2,770 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 5,321 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 46,200 shares. 489 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Holt Capital Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP stated it has 10,105 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 7,361 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 138,319 shares. Texas Cap Comml Bank Tx accumulated 5,559 shares. Dana Investment Inc stated it has 63,206 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 30,103 shares to 67,498 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,051 shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).