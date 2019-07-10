Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Live Your Vision Has Upped Its Position by $413,010; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Declined, Park Circle Co Has Decreased Its Position

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 9.82M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 12.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bankshares Na owns 125,870 shares. The California-based Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California-based Churchill Management has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). California-based West Coast Fin Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 35,434 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. 65,154 are held by Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department. Hendley & Inc owns 14,110 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management reported 8,291 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Lathrop Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 15,862 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.37% or 19,225 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated stated it has 136,650 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 103,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 210,420 shares. Woodstock invested in 58,684 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation Company reported 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 8,129 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Strs Ohio owns 2.97 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Tompkins stated it has 97,133 shares. 330 are held by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Professional Advisory Serv Inc reported 24,895 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Fernwood Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,858 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Comm accumulated 236,400 shares or 8.25% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 20.69 million shares or 1.58% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 71,194 shares. Chatham Capital Gp Inc holds 31,390 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.81M shares. 728,151 were reported by Sabal Tru Co.

