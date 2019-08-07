Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Live Your Vision Boosted Position; Gagnon Securities Increased Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Stake by $6.47 Million; Share Price Rose

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 25.31M shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer Oncology to Showcase Clinical Advances from its Growing Portfolio and Research Pipeline at ASCO; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 327.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 222,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 291,005 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, up from 68,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.16M shares traded or 37.17% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Financial Bank N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Duncker Streett & accumulated 0.16% or 23,674 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,200 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank accumulated 1,175 shares. Corda Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.58% or 220,166 shares. Tiedemann Llc invested in 3.06% or 2.23 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 54,541 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 648 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Golub Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,310 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 113,573 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.37% or 253,345 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd invested in 1.08% or 227,907 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Stockton invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paragon Cap Management reported 4,238 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 9,452 shares. Pnc Finance Services stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cleararc accumulated 85,455 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Ycg Llc stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Castleark Ltd Co reported 6,500 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 148,108 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. 985,485 are owned by United Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Md Sass Invsts Ser stated it has 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Pzena Investment Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.19 million shares. Ally stated it has 145,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 21,438 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.42% or 415,534 shares.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,575 shares to 353 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP).