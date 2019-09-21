Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 25.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 23,461 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 31,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5324.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 69,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 09/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES CEO DAVID NASON SPEAKS AT BNEF; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J Incorporated has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 24,700 were reported by Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited. Moreover, Lumbard Kellner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,700 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Inc has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.11M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.60M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,522 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 0.04% stake. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc has 40,795 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kopernik Investors Ltd reported 1.25 million shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 59,570 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 53,429 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Company accumulated 24,496 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lau Associate Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 18,750 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (SDIV) by 22,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,335 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Grp Inc accumulated 91,951 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Trust reported 61,104 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc reported 6,551 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 41,512 shares stake. Texas Capital Comml Bank Inc Tx holds 7,632 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Paradigm Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 30,455 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.32% or 23,480 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 172,209 shares. Holderness Investments Com invested in 1.5% or 76,566 shares. Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca holds 0.22% or 5,515 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Company reported 433,309 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited has invested 2.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Wealth Prns Limited Co has 449,672 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 479,560 shares.