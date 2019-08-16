Pfizer Com (PFE) Holder Argi Investment Services Decreased Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Declined; Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose While Twin Focus Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $970,000

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 24,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 39,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.70B market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 19.25 million shares traded or 218.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 03/04/2018 – Walmart’s Global Money-Wiring Platform Comes Four Years AFter Domestic Money-Transfer Service Walmart2Walmart; 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Looks to Scale Back in U.K. and Brazil, With an Eye on India

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) by 28,830 shares to 69,061 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 9,652 shares to 136,132 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

