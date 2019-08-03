Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.