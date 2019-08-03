Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|9.27
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Risk and Volatility
Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
