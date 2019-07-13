Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.04 N/A -1.44 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.94 N/A -7.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.75 beta. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 19.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 126.96% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.