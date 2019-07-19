Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 8.76 N/A -1.44 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.73 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Pfenex Inc.’s 2.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 175.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Pfenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Pfenex Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 5.7%. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.