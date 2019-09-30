Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 362,608,695.65% -48.8% -37.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,296,697.20% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and has 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pfenex Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 97.54% and its average price target is $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.