Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.15 N/A -1.44 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.93 N/A -2.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 109.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 4.5%. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.