Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 10.77 N/A -1.09 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.81 N/A -1.93 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 18.76% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 70.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.