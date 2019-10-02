Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|8
|-0.35
|29.19M
|-1.09
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|362,158,808.93%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Volatility and Risk
Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 17.9% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
