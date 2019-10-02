Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 362,158,808.93% -48.8% -37.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 17.9% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.