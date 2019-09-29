Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 107 0.04 55.01M -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 364,875,000.00% -48.8% -37.5% bluebird bio Inc. 51,272,252.77% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.5 consensus target price and a 76.17% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 0% respectively. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.