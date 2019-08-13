Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 10.71 N/A -1.09 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pfenex Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.29 beta. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 43.7%. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.