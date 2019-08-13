Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|10.71
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|39.92
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Pfenex Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Risk & Volatility
Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.29 beta. From a competition point of view, BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pfenex Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 43.7%. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than BioTime Inc.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.