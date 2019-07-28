Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.71 N/A -1.44 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 195 11.57 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a beta of 2.75 and its 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, which is potential 16.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 95% respectively. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Pfenex Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.