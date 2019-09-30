Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 362,608,695.65% -48.8% -37.5% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Array BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 0.31% and its consensus target price is $48.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 0% respectively. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.