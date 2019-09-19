Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 15.28 N/A -1.09 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pfenex Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 119.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.