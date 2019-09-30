Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.41 N/A -1.09 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pfenex Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 371,413,612.57% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 45.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 76% respectively. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.