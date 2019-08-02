Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Comparing side by side

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 9.42 N/A -1.09 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.22 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 45.24% and its average price target is $34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.