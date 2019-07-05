Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparing side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 10.42 N/A -1.44 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 0% respectively. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.