Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparing side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|10.42
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 0% respectively. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
